Jammu & Kashmir: Gujjar, Bakerwal leaders form joint panel, plan to resist ‘dilution of ST status’

Several organisations representing the tribal Gujjar and Bakerwal communities in Kashmir have on Friday announced the formation of a Gujjar Bakerwal Joint Action Committee (GBJAC). The committee said that a “tribal bachao march” will be held across Jammu and Kashmir with the aim of spreading awareness regarding “the dilution of Scheduled Tribes status”.

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said earlier this month that Paharis in Jammu and Kashmir would get reservations as a Scheduled Tribe on the lines of Gujjars and Bakerwals.

Terming the extension of this reservation “a historic blunder”, the committee said that if “upper castes” are granted the Scheduled Tribe status, it would defeat the purpose of reservation envisaged in the Constitution.