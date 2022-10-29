scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Jammu & Kashmir: Gujjar, Bakerwal leaders form joint panel, plan to resist ‘dilution of ST status’

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said earlier this month that Paharis in Jammu and Kashmir would get reservations as a Scheduled Tribe on the lines of Gujjars and Bakerwals.

The committee said that a “tribal bachao march” will be held across Jammu and Kashmir with the aim of spreading awareness regarding “the dilution of Scheduled Tribes status”. (Representational/File)

Several organisations representing the tribal Gujjar and Bakerwal communities in Kashmir have on Friday announced the formation of a Gujjar Bakerwal Joint Action Committee (GBJAC). The committee said that a “tribal bachao march” will be held across Jammu and Kashmir with the aim of spreading awareness regarding “the dilution of Scheduled Tribes status”.

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said earlier this month that Paharis in Jammu and Kashmir would get reservations as a Scheduled Tribe on the lines of Gujjars and Bakerwals.

Terming the extension of this reservation “a historic blunder”, the committee said that if “upper castes” are granted the Scheduled Tribe status, it would defeat the purpose of reservation envisaged in the Constitution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 01:30:33 am
Next Story

BJP shifts gears, to hold rally in all of Himachal’s 68 constituencies on Monday

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement