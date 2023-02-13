We have rejected delimitation commission, verdict doesn’t matter: PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti after SC dismisses plea

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday questioned the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a petition challenging the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir, and stated that the Opposition has already rejected the delimitation commission and the court’s verdict “does not matter to us”.

“The challenge to the Re-organisation Act is pending, challenge to abrogation of Article 370 is pending before the SC. If all that is pending, how can they (the SC) give verdict on this petition?” Mufti told reporters in Bijbehara.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka, while dismissing a petition filed by two Srinagar residents, made it clear that it had not ruled on the validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act, 2019, which is pending before the SC in connection with petitions against the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Calling the delimitation exercise a “tactical process of rigging before the elections,” Mufti said, “That’s what they have done, converting the majority into a minority, in favour of the BJP. We have not even participated in the discussions of the delimitation commission.”

“We have rejected the delimitation commission from the outset. It does not matter to us what the verdict is,” she added.

Mehbooba said that the courts were the “last hope and resort” for anyone in the country. “As far as the judiciary is concerned, where will a poor person go? Even (Chief) Justice D Y Chandrachud has said that lower courts are scared of giving bail. If a court is scared of giving bail, how would they deliver (fair) verdicts?… There was a time when a verdict from the court unseated then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Today, people don’t even get bail from the courts,” she said.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, a spokesperson for the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, called the SC’s decision “another disappointment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

He added that carrying out the delimitation process under the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act is “unacceptable”. “It is just delimitation in the name of delimitation. They have virtually disrupted the unity of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Tarigami said.

