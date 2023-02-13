scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

We have rejected delimitation commission, verdict doesn’t matter: PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti after SC dismisses plea

Calling the delimitation exercise a "tactical process of rigging before the elections," Mufti said, "That's what they have done, converting the majority into a minority, in favour of the BJP."

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti near Boat Club in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
We have rejected delimitation commission, verdict doesn’t matter: PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti after SC dismisses plea
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday questioned the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a petition challenging the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir, and stated that the Opposition has already rejected the delimitation commission and the court’s verdict “does not matter to us”.

“The challenge to the Re-organisation Act is pending, challenge to abrogation of Article 370 is pending before the SC. If all that is pending, how can they (the SC) give verdict on this petition?” Mufti told reporters in Bijbehara.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka, while dismissing a petition filed by two Srinagar residents, made it clear that it had not ruled on the validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act, 2019, which is pending before the SC in connection with petitions against the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Calling the delimitation exercise a “tactical process of rigging before the elections,” Mufti said, “That’s what they have done, converting the majority into a minority, in favour of the BJP. We have not even participated in the discussions of the delimitation commission.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...

“We have rejected the delimitation commission from the outset. It does not matter to us what the verdict is,” she added.

Also Read |Delimitation panel’s draft recommendations are an attempt to divide people of J&K: Mehbooba

Mehbooba said that the courts were the “last hope and resort” for anyone in the country. “As far as the judiciary is concerned, where will a poor person go? Even (Chief) Justice D Y Chandrachud has said that lower courts are scared of giving bail. If a court is scared of giving bail, how would they deliver (fair) verdicts?… There was a time when a verdict from the court unseated then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Today, people don’t even get bail from the courts,” she said.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, a spokesperson for the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, called the SC’s decision “another disappointment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Advertisement

He added that carrying out the delimitation process under the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act is “unacceptable”. “It is just delimitation in the name of delimitation. They have virtually disrupted the unity of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Tarigami said.

— with inputs from PTI

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 14:16 IST
Next Story

At Dawoodi Bohra event, PM Modi once again proved his bonhomie with the community

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close