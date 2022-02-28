scorecardresearch
Monday, February 28, 2022
J&K cop attacked by suspected militants in Srinagar

Inspector Sheikh Firdous was hospitalised and his condition is stable now, J&K Police said.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
Updated: February 28, 2022 8:18:48 pm
J&KThe incident took place in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar. (Representational photo)

A policeman was attacked by suspected militants in Srinagar on Monday evening. He has been hospitalised and his condition is stable now, J&K Police said.

The incident took place in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar when the policeman, identified as Inspector Sheikh Firdous, was fired upon while returning from prayers at the local mosque.

“Terrorists fired upon police Inspector Sheikh Firdous of Batamaloo while he was returning from mosque after offering prayers. Shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. Area has been cordoned off,” J&K Police said.

This is a developing story. More to follow

