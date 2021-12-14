Srinagar attack: Death toll rises to 3 as another cop succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the attack on a police bus in Srinagar reached three on Tuesday as another injured policeman succumbed to injuries. Constable Rameez Ahmad, resident of Ganderbal succumbed on Tuesday at the Army’s 92 Base hospital in Srinagar, police said.

On Monday, two policemen — Ghulam Hassan (Assistant Sub Inspector) and constable Shafeeq Ali — were killed and 14 others injured after militants attacked a police bus in a highly fortified neighbourhood of Srinagar. Police said the attack was carried out by an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

A soldier guards as an ambulance passes near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Srinagar. (AP) A soldier guards as an ambulance passes near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Srinagar. (AP)

Police said militants fired indiscriminately on a police bus of the 9th Battalion of J-K Police’s armed wing at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

In a statement, police said: “Preliminary investigation has revealed that three terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon a police vehicle carrying police personnel near Zewan… police party was coming back to their campus after finishing their duties. Although the fire was retaliated, taking advantage of darkness, the terrorists managed to escape from the spot.”

The police vehicle which was attacked in Srinagar Monday. (ANI) The police vehicle which was attacked in Srinagar Monday. (ANI)

Police said that one of the militants was injured in a retaliatory fire. “Credible sources revealed that the attack was carried out by Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of JeM,” police said.

Zewan houses J-K Police’s armed wing complex, home to several armed police battalions. It also houses the sector headquarter of CRPF and station headquarter of ITBP.

It was the first major attack on security forces in the Valley since the abrogation of J&K’s special status in August 2019 and the Lethpora (Pulwama) car bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel in February that year.