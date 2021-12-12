J&K administration bars PDP from holding meet, cites Covid-19 restrictions

Citing Covid-19 restrictions, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday denied permission to the People’s Democratic Party to hold a youth convention in Srinagar.

The event was scheduled to begin at 11 am at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar Road residence. However, in an order, the Executive Magistrate of South Srinagar said that the “scheduled youth convention by the PDP is not allowed” following a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police and in view of Covid-19 protocols.

The order also directed the concerned station house officer to ensure that no such event takes place “without the permission of the competent authority”.

Police have put up barricades on the roads leading to the venue. PDP sources said that they are “trying to speak to the administration so that they allow the event to go ahead”.

This comes a week after the National Conference held its youth convention last Sunday in Srinagar on the birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah. Party vice-president Omar Abdullah is also touring districts to hold workers’ meets and is scheduled to be in Anantnag today.

Meanwhile, the J&K People’s Conference has also raised objections over being denied permission to hold a meet in Kupwara. The party’s senior leader Imran Ansari wrote on twitter, “I am in wonderment. In the context of Omicron, DC Kupwara has no problems in allowing other parties to hold rallies. But what covid protocol has DC Kupwara hidden from the scientific community which warranted denial of holding rally by our party just a week back? 3 times denied.”