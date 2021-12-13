Jammu: BSF kills alleged Pak woman intruder along IB

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Jammu district killed an alleged woman Pakistani intruder along the International Border (IB) Sunday night.

Officials said troops noticed suspicious movement in the RS Pura area and warned the alleged intruder several times against crossing the IB, but the woman, allegedly, kept aggressively running towards the border fencing.

Alert troops fired and killed the woman near the BSF fencing inside the border and thwarted the alleged infiltration attempt.