Jammu and Kashmir: Two more militants killed in gunfight, 13 in 10 days this year

Two militants were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, taking the tally of slain militants in the valley in the first 10 days of the year to 13.

While the police are yet to identify the militants, sources say that both of them were locals who likely belonged to the Al Badr militant outfit.

On Sunday evening, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Hussanpora village of Kulgam after they had received inputs about the presence of the militants in the village.

The hiding militants opened fire and tried to break the security cordon, said the police. The forces returned the fire thus foiling the militants’ attempt to escape from the area and eventually killed the two militants.

“KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Military operations against militants in the valley have seen a sudden surge during the past month. As per official records, seven gunfights between militants and the joint team of forces erupted in the first 10 days of 2022.