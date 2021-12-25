Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed in Shopian, second encounter in 2 days

Two militants were killed in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday following an encounter with the armed forces. This is the second gunfight in the region in two days.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Chowgam village in Shopian after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the team approached the target, the militants opened fire and tried to break the security cordon. Police sources said that the deceased militants belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” J&K Police said in a tweet.

While the police have not confirmed the identity of the militants, sources said that they were locals — one a resident of Shopian and the other of Pulwama.

This comes a day after a militant was killed following a gunfight in Anantnag. The deceased, Shahzad Ahmad Seh, was a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen.