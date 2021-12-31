J&K: 3 militants killed, 4 security personnel injured in gunfight outside Srinagar

Three militants were killed while three policemen and a paramilitary trooper were injured during an overnight encounter in the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday.

Police said that one of the slain militants was involved in the December 13 attack on the police bus in Srinagar.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a gunfight broke out at Panthachowk in the outskirts of Srinagar city when a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area.

As the team were entering a suspect’s house, they came under intense fire. During this initial gunfight, three policemen and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured.

As the joint team of forces tightened the cordon and retaliated, the three militants were killed. Police have identified one of the deceased as Suhail Ahmad Rather, one of those responsible for the December 13 attack on a police bus at Zewan in which three police personnel were killed and 11 injured.

“SrinagarEncounterUpdate: three unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered,” police tweeted.

“One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of terror outfit JeM. As revealed during yesterday’s PC (Press Conference), terrorist Suhail was also involved in Zewan terror attack. All terrorists involved in Zewan attack have been neutralized,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar as saying.

This comes a day after six militants, including two Pakistan nationals, were killed in two separate gunfights in south Kashmir. While three militants were killed at Mirhama village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, three died at Nowgam village in Anantnag. A soldier was also killed while two others and a policeman were wounded.

On Sunday, five militants were killed in three separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag districts. On Thursday, IGP Kumar had said that the number of militants operating in the Valley has come down to below 200, while the number of local militants is below 100.