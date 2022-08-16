Kashmiri Pandit killed, brother injured in suspected militant attack in J-K’s Shopian

Suspected militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured his brother in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian Tuesday, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar and his injured brother as Pintu Kumar, the police said. Pintu Kumar was shifted to a hospital, the police added.

#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022

Soon after the attack, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area to trace the militants behind the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and several political leaders condemned the attack on the Kashmiri Pandits.

“Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared,” tweeted Sinha’s office.

The former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah called the killing of Kumar “sad news”.

“Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family,” Omar tweeted, also referring to the bus accident in the Pahalgam area in which at least six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed.

Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2022

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir have become “cannon fodder in Delhi’s question for manufactured normalcy”.

“Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy,” she tweeted.

Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 16, 2022

“Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family,” tweeted People’s Conference head Sajad Lone.

Advertisement

Last week, a migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead in the Sumbal town of Bandipora district. A labourer — also from Bihar — was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack at Pulwama’s Gadoora on August 4.

At least 25 people, including four non-local residents, have lost their lives in targeted killings this year.