Kashmiri Pandit killed, brother injured in suspected militant attack in J-K’s Shopian

Updated: August 16, 2022 3:41:09 pm
Suspected militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured his brother in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian Tuesday, said the police.
The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar and his injured brother as Pintu Kumar, the police said. Pintu Kumar was shifted to a hospital, the police added.
#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022
Soon after the attack, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area to trace the militants behind the attack.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and several political leaders condemned the attack on the Kashmiri Pandits.
“Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared,” tweeted Sinha’s office.
The former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah called the killing of Kumar “sad news”.
“Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family,” Omar tweeted, also referring to the bus accident in the Pahalgam area in which at least six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed.
Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family.
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2022
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir have become “cannon fodder in Delhi’s question for manufactured normalcy”.
“Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy,” she tweeted.
Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 16, 2022
“Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family,” tweeted People’s Conference head Sajad Lone.
Last week, a migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead in the Sumbal town of Bandipora district. A labourer — also from Bihar — was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack at Pulwama’s Gadoora on August 4.
Subscriber Only Stories
At least 25 people, including four non-local residents, have lost their lives in targeted killings this year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homesPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Ola Electric car: A look at top EV cars in India, and what the competition looks like
New Zealand A to tour India in August-September, Australia likely in November
Poster at railway station promotes civic sanitation with iconic dialogue from Deewar
Death threats to Mukesh Ambani: Arrested jeweller remanded in police custody till Aug 20
Thallumaala box office collection: Khalid Rahman film becomes biggest hit of Tovino Thomas
Dharmendra Pradhan urges citizens to participate in survey for National Curriculum Framework
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA — new weapon systems handed over to the Army
Mumbai: Train services disrupted due to heavy rain
Picture Book Beats: Try looking at things from Daft Bat’s point of view!
SC to hear next week plea of Unnao rape survivor for transfer of ‘counter case’ from UP to Delhi
Prices of Amul’s Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2 per litre
Nafis Sadik, women’s health and rights champion, dies at 92