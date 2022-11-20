J&K Police search homes of seven journalists; cite terror threat

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted search operations at houses of seven journalists in different parts of the Valley in the “wake of the recent threat issued to journalists” by a militant outfit. A few journalists have been detained for questioning, police said.

Searches were also conducted at houses of a lawyer, two active militant commanders and two alleged militants, who are based in Pakistan and Turkey, police said.

“In the wake of recent threat issued to journalists by a proscribed terror outfit, Srinagar Police conducted simultaneous searches at various locations across Kashmir,” police said in a release. Stating that SP, South City, Srinagar, Lakshya Sharma supervised the operation, police said searches were conducted at “12 locations across the Valley, including houses of fugitives like Sajjad Gul, Mukhtar Baba, active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF), and other suspects in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts”.

On November 13, a group of journalists from the Valley’s two prominent local English newspapers received threat from the militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), which police say is a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The threat had triggered a series of resignations from local journalists working for a local English daily — at least six journalists announced their resignation on social media.

On Saturday, police conducted search operations at houses of seven journalists. Police identified them as freelance journalist and author Gowhar Geelani; Dr Raashid Maqbool of Rising Kashmir; former Greater Kashmir correspondent Khalid Gul; Qazi Shibli, who runs the portal ‘Kashmiriyat’; Sajad Kralyari, who runs the magazine ‘Discover Kashmir’; and freelance journalists Wasim Khalid and Mohammad Raafi.

The name of one of these journalists figured in the militant threat list, which was removed in a subsequent threat letter issued by the militants.

“During searches, all legal formalities were followed and consequent to the searches some suspects have been brought for examination and questioning,” police stated. “The seized materials include mobiles, laptops, memory cards, pen-drives & other digital devices, documents, bank papers, rubber stamps, passports, other suspect papers, cash, Saudi currency etc.”

Houses of Sajad Gul and Mukhtar Baba were also searched. According to police, Baba, who ran a public relations firm in Srinagar and moved to Turkey some years ago, is behind the threat to journalists. Gul, who police say runs a website that issued threats to journalists in the past, is based in Pakistan.

Police also conducted search operations at the house of Lashkar commander Basit Dar at Kulgam and the Srinagar residence of a militant, Moomin Gulzar. The Srinagar house of a lawyer named Adil Pandit was also searched.

Police had searched houses of four journalists in the Valley in the past. Then Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had said that the role of these journalists had been found in the threats and that they were to to be arrested after collecting evidence. Police dropped the case later.