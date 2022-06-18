Jammu and Kashmir: Off-duty police officer found dead in Pulwama

The body of a policeman was found in the paddy fields in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday morning with the police saying that he was shot dead by suspected militants in the area.

The police sources informed that Farooq Ahmad Mir, a sub inspector with J&K Police, left his home for his paddy fields in his native village of Samboora in Pampore on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, the villagers spotted his body in the fields and informed the cops.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. He had a bullet wound on his chest.

“Dead body of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Sam,boora SI (M) posted in IRP 23 Bn was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol,” J&K Police tweeted.

Mir is the ninth policeman to have been killed by militants this year. While two were killed during gunfights with militants, seven, mostly off-duty cops, have been killed in targeted attacks.