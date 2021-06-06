Jammu and Kashmir journalist booked for post on 2006 tragedy

The journalist, Sajid Raina, who works for a Srinagar-based news agency, said he had deleted the WhatsApp status barely an hour after posting it after the police called him.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered FIR against a 23-year-old journalist from Bandipora town in the Valley for putting up a picture of 22 children killed 15 years ago in a boat tragedy as his WhatsApp status, captioning it “Walur Martyred” (the martyrs of Wular lake).

“FIR No 84/2021 lodged in police station Bandipora against one person namely Sajid Raina for his WhatsApp status on 30-05-2021 which attracts investigation into the contents and intention behind it,” Bandipora police tweeted on Friday.

In a subsequent tweet, the police posted, “It was not against anyone’s profession particularly journalists, as is being circulated on social media. Investigations are underway.”

The journalist, Sajid Raina, who works for a Srinagar-based news agency, said he had deleted the WhatsApp status barely an hour after posting it after the police called him.

He told The Sunday Express: “May 30 was the 15th anniversary of the tragedy and I uploaded a WhatsApp status with a picture of the children. In the evening, a senior official from a security agency called me. I said there is nothing inflammatory — I apologised and deleted my (WhatsApp) status. Only 20 people had seen my status by then.”

He said, “I thought the issue was over. But two days later, I learnt that an FIR had been registered against me.”

Raina, it is learnt, has been booked under IPC Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or public tranquility).