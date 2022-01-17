Jammu and Kashmir government takes control of Kashmir Press Club premises

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday took control of the premises of Kashmir Press Club – the journalists’ body in the valley – saying that it “ceases to exist as a registered body” and its managing body has come to a “legal closure”. The government also handed over the land and buildings allotted to the club in Srinagar to the estate department.

The official release by the government said that it has taken control of the Kashmir Press Club premises to avoid a law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the elected body of Kashmir Press Club said that the government is trying to stifle the voice of journalists in Kashmir.

The club was shut for the second day Monday after a group of ‘journaliats’ backed by the government barged inside and declared itself an ‘interim body’ on Saturday.

“The factual position is that (the) KPC as a registered body has ceased to exist and its managing body too has come to a legal closure on 14 July 2021, the date on which its tenure came to an end,” the government said in an official release on Monday.

“In its failure to register itself under the central Societies of Registration Act, further compounded by its failure to hold elections to constitute a new managing body, some individuals of the erstwhile club have been committing illegalities on several counts, least of which are (the) false portrayal of being owner-managers of an entity which is no longer in legal vogue,” the release stated.

The Kashmir Press Club was a registered body and the government asked it to seek re-registration under the new laws that came in force after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019.

While the re-registration was issued by the Registrar of Societies on December 29, a fortnight later it was put in “abeyance” citing a report from the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s criminal investigation department (CID). The government release has made no mention as to why the re-registration was revoked and the delay in the process.

“The rival groups have been levelling various allegations against each other and also with regard to the use of the premises belonging to the estates department that was being used for legitimate use of the members of the journalistic fraternity,” said the release.

“In view of this aspect of the dispute and in view of the reports in social media and other sources indicating a potential law and order situation including a threat of breach of peace and the safety of bonafide journalists, an intervention has become necessary… It has been decided that the allotment of the premises at Polo View in view of the now deregistered Kashmir Press Club be cancelled and control of land and buildings situated at Polo View Srinagar which belongs to the Estates Department be reverted back to the said department,” the release added.

Ishfaq Tantray, the general secretary of the elected body, said that the government tried to install a group of journalists to shut down the club. “It seems the ultimate goal was to shut down the Kashmir Press Club and for this purpose, they tried to install a group of journalists. By this action they wanted to stifle the voice of journalists that resonated through the forum called Kashmir Press Club, the only democratic and independent journalist body in the valley,” he said.

“But it is our firm belief that our journalists are capable and professional enough to keep the flame glowing and confront these challenges ahead. I want to reiterate that journalism thrived in Kashmir and it will survive all crests and troughs in future as well,” Tantray added.