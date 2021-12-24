scorecardresearch
Friday, December 24, 2021
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between militants, armed forces in Anantnag

The joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and paramilitary personnel has cordoned off the Mumamhal neighbourhood of Arwani in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
December 24, 2021 8:41:11 am
Jammu and Kashmir Police said the militants started shooting at the team when they closed in. (PTI Photo/File)

A gunfight between militants and a joint team of forces broke out in South Kashmir on Friday morning.

The joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the Mumamhal neighbourhood of Arwani in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district after receiving intel about the presence of militants in the village.

As the team zeroed in on the target, the militants opened fire, leading to a gunfight.

“The encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” J&K Police said in a tweet.

