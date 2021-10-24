Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian killed in Shopian in firing incident

A civilian was killed when the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Sunday. While sources say that the civilian was killed after an argument with the force, the police say he was killed in crossfire after a militant attack.

On Sunday morning, the civilian Shahid Ajaz was killed when the paramilitary forces opened fire near the CRPF camp at Babapora hamlet of south Kashmir’s Shopian. Sources say that Ajaz was a resident of Anantnag district who used to come to Shopian to collect apples. They say he was killed after an argument with the paramilitary personnel at a checkpoint set up by them near their camp.

The police, however, say he was killed in crossfire, when militants opened fire on a CRPF party in the area. “Around 1030 hours unidentified terrorists attacked a Naka party of 178 battalion CRPF at Babapora, Shopian. CRPF retaliated the fire and during cross firing one unidentified person got killed. Further details are being ascertained,” Shopian police said in a tweet.

The killing has coincided with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Shah is in Jammu currently where he would address a public rally and be the chief guest at a convocation. He is likely to return to Srinagar on Sunday evening.

This is the second civilian killing in CRPF firing this month while 11 civilians, most of them workers from outside states, were killed by the suspected militants since October 1.