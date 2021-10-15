After attacks, Valley mosques relay messages of solidarity

OVER THE last week, some mosques in the Valley have started broadcasting messages of solidarity and unity with the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) following the “targeted attacks” in which four persons have been killed so far. The Kashmiri Hindus living in the Valley have welcomed the step, and hoped that more mosques would follow.

“The role of these masjid committees over the last few days is commendable,” said Sanjay Tickoo, president of the Kashmir Pandits Sangarsh Samiti. “The messages of reassurance from the masjids have sparked a new ray of hope of understanding and community bonding,” he said.

“I once again humbly request all masjid committees in Kashmir Valley to give some time after Friday prayers to emphasise the value and importance of Kashmiri society, with respect to social and moral security of the minorities living here,” Tickoo said.

It began last Friday, when two mosques in Srinagar Old City asked its worshippers to stand by members of the minority community and ensure that they feel confident of their support. Since then, other mosques too have relayed similar messages.

On October 5, a prominent Kashmiri businessman, M L Bindroo, and a street vendor from Bihar, Virendar Paswan, were killed in separate attacks. Two days later, Supinder Kour, a Sikh principal of a government higher secondary school, and her colleague Deepak Chand, a resident of Jammu, were killed inside their school in Srinagar.

According to unverified reports, The Resistance Front (TRF), a militant outfit, claimed responsibility for these killings.