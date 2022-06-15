Jamat-affiliate Trust schools to shut in J&K

The J&K administration has barred Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), an affiliate of banned Jamat-e-Islami organisation, from running schools in the Union Territory, asking the district authorities to seal within 15 days all the institutions under its control.

The government has asked over 11,000 students studying in schools run by the Trust to take admission in the nearby government schools. However, there is no word on the future of teachers and other staff members who worked in these schools.

Citing a 1990 ban order, the UT administration order says that “no new admissions shall be taken in these banned institutions” and “no further registration of these institutions shall be done”. It has asked the district and zonal-level education officers to publicise that the FAT schools are not recognised by the government.

“…The Jammu and Kashmir government had banned the Falah-e-Aam Trust on May 11, 1990, and also vide communication dated 23-10-2019. All the students currently studying in these banned institutions shall admit themselves to nearby government schools for current academic session. All CEOs/Principals/ZEOs shall facilitate the admission of these students,” reads the government order issued on Monday by Principal Secretary (Education) B K Singh.

Though the government order cited the ban of the Trust in 1990 under Section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Law Amendment Act-1983, the Act states that the ban remains in force only for two years. The Central Act — Unlawful Activities Act-1967 — says that the ban remains in force for a period of five years only.

Falah-e-Aam Trust was set up by Jamat-e-Islami in 1972. The Trust used to run over 300 schools in Kashmir and parts of Jammu regions. The constitution of the Trust claims itself to be a ‘non-political’ body with “education and service to mankind” as one of its objectives.

When the Trust was banned in 1990, it handed over most of its schools to Mohalla and village management committees. An official of the Trust said that less than two dozen schools are under its direct control now.

The government order, however, isn’t clear on whether the schools directly run by the Trust have been barred or all the schools that once used to be affiliated with the Trust.

In February 2019 when Jamat-e-Islami was banned some schools run by the Trust had also received notices, asking them to close down. However, the government immediately came up with a clarification, terming the notices as misinterpretation by some officer and saying the schools will not be shut.