Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader diagnosed with cancer, family appeals for a meeting

Saying that he is not getting proper medical attention despite being diagnosed for cancer, jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah’s family has urged the Union government to let them meet him in hospital. The family also appealed for his bail on health grounds.

“My incarcerated father has been diagnosed of acute renal cancer which has metastasis and has spread to his other body parts including his bones,” Shah’s daughter Ruwa Shah tweeted while tagging the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union home ministry. “It is my whole family’s request to please allow us to see him and consider his bail application on health grounds,” she said.

Altaf Ahmad Shah, the son-in-law of Hurriyat’s former chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, is in Tihar jail since 2018 in an alleged terror funding case filed against him and several other separatist leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). While in jail, Shah’s health condition deteriorated and he was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi.

Ruwa’s appeal for permission for the family to meet Shah comes a week after she wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing serious concerns over the health of her father.

“My father Mr Altaf Ahmad Shah who is currently incarcerated at Tihar jail in New Delhi was unwell for over two weeks during which he repeatedly requested the jail authorities to take him to a hospital. When he was finally taken to Deendayal hospital Janakpuri, the doctors referred him to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for further treatment owing to his seemingly critical conditions. However, he was brought back to Tihar jail instead,” she wrote in her letter on September 22. “When we inquired about his health at the NIA special court and sought his medical reports, we were stunned to know that the jail authorities had submitted prevaricated reports merely mentioning that he had diabetes and hypertension. These reports had no mention of his pneumonia, extremely low haemoglobin and kidney malfunction thus clearly underplaying his cortical condition”.

In her letter, Ruwa made an appeal for the prime minister’s intervention for the immediate medical attention of her father. “Over the last two days, we have had no whereabouts of him. A sudden sense of panic and anxiety has taken over me and my family because of being absolutely clueless about my father,” she wrote. “I request you earnestly to intervene, allow us to know of his condition immediately, and make the requisite medical help reach him before it is too late”.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Ruwa said that her father has been diagnosed with cancer that has spread to vital body organs and urged the government to let his family meet him at the hospital.

“Father’s cancer has spread to his vital organs, lungs, abdomen and spine. The PET scan that is needed to be done is not available at RML (hospital) where he is currently under custody treatment. Docs here refsue to speak to us. The police is not letting us see him. He needs treatment ASAP,” she tweeted.

“His lungs are not functioning. Oxygen has dropped. They are not letting us see him before they put him on ventilator. hey are not moving him to AIIMS. Since two days RML s only providing vital support and nothing else. delay in treatment is causing harm that is irreversible,” she said.