J-K: Militant arrested for attack on non-local workers killed during raid in Shopian

A day after he was arrested allegedly for killing two migrant workers in South Kashmir’s Shopian, Imran Bashir Ganaie, a “hybrid militant” was killed in custody. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said Ganaie was killed when militants opened fire during a raid carried out on a militant hideout after his disclosure.

According to the police, Ganaie was killed during the shootout with militants at Nowgam village of Shopian, some 13 kilometre from Hermain village, where he was picked up on Monday night, hours after the killing of two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

“Based on disclosures of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs (Security Forces) at Nowgam Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Irfan Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist,” J-K Police said in a tweet.

The police also said that “incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the hideout/site of contact”. They added a search operation in the area is going on.

On Tuesday, the police said they had arrested Ganaie barely a few hours after the two migrant workers were killed in a grenade attack at the Hermain village. Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed when suspected militants threw a grenade inside the tin shed they were putting up in on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said Ganaie, a resident of Hermain village, was arrested within hours of the grenade attack and that he confessed his role in the attack. Kumar said that his associate was also picked up on Tuesday morning.