‘Propagating ISI agenda, posting anti-national content’: J&K police’s PSA dossier against Fahad Shah

“Propagating stories in a particular selective narrative which is in line with the ISI/separatist propaganda”, “posting anti-national content” — these are some of the many allegations that have been brought against journalist Fahad Shah by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, according to the Public Safety Act (PSA) dossier.

Shah, who was arrested despite getting bail from courts twice, was booked under provisions of PSA on Monday. Calling him an “instigator”, the dossier notes that he has been found to be “working against the ethics of journalism” and misusing the profession “by posting anti-national content which has a multidimensional adverse impact on sovereignty and unity of country”.

The dossier, submitted before the District Magistrate of Srinagar, informed that Shah’s news portal, the Kashmirwalla, posts stories that are against the interest and security of the nation, and that they mostly highlight the allegations of Kashmir conflict and “Indian state’s highhandedness”.

“Through your online news portal, you are constantly propagating stories in a particular selective narrative which is in line with the ISI/separatist propaganda over the last two years you have followed a selective/particular pattern of disseminating anti-Indian sentiment in a very subtle manner though some of the stories are brazenly proactive as well,” the document read.

The J&K Police also alleged that Shah’s “modus operandi” is to carry one or two stories per month which are based “entirely on the victimhood narrative that glorify stone pelters, terrorists and justify separatism and violence”.

Noting details of the three cases filed against Shah in Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar, the dossier added: “Substantive laws have been invoked against you but after every release you did not mend your ways despite being given many chances with the hope that you may not indulge in such activities further.”

Justifying the arrest under the stringent law, the police said that the journalist could “cause serious damage and pose serious threat” to the security of the Union Territory of J&K by way of his unlawful activities.

Shah’s twitter activity has also been noted in the document as: “You are filled with hatred against the Union of India and even a layman can judge your intentions by visiting or accessing your social media timeline.”

Adding that “normal laws” do not seem sufficient to “deter” the journalist, the document accuses him of being involved in “heinous criminal cases”.

Shah was initially arrested by the Pulwama Police on February 4, for social media posts “tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will & disaffection against the country.”

He was granted bail by a special court under NIA Act after 22 days of custody. Subsequently, he was arrested by the Shopian Police and was granted bail earlier this month. Currently, he is lodged at the Safakadal Police Station in Srinagar.