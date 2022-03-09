Soldier, who had come home on leave, goes missing from village in Kashmir’s Budgam

On Monday afternoon, Sameer Ahmad Malla, a soldier with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, went out to visit a neighbouring village. Since then, he has been missing and his cell phone is switched off, the police have confirmed.

The soldier, who had come back home on leave, went missing from his village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, with the family claiming that he had been abducted by militants in the region. The Superintendent of Police (SP) in Budgam, Tahir Saleem, while confirming the incident, said: “We are looking for him.” When asked about the possibility of him being abducted by militants, Saleem added that “nothing can be ruled out at this point of time”.

Malla, who was posted in Jammu, had come home on leave as his wife had given birth to their second child. “He (Malla) had lunch at home. He left at around 1.30 and since then, there is no information about him. His cell phone is also switched off,” his uncle Habibullah Malik told The Indian Express.

Malik added that since the birth of his second child about seven days ago, Malla would spend his night at his in-laws’ place at Mazhama village and return home at Lokipora village of Khag during the day. “On Monday morning, he returned home with his elder son. Before leaving, he told his mother that he would go back to Mazhama (in-laws’ house) in the evening and take his then,” he added.

For the past two days, the family has been looking for the missing soldier, moving from village to another. Appealing for his release, the family said: “If he has done something wrong, please forgive him and release him. We will make him resign from his job.”

A resident of Lokipora village of Khag in Budgam, Malla’s role had earlier come under investigation in 2018 for allegedly driving army officer Major Leetul Gogoi and a local girl to a Srinagar hotel. Major Gogoi, who had earlier run into controversy for tying a villager to the bonnet of his jeep and parading him through villages on election day in 2017, was later indicted by the army for “fraternizing with a local woman”.