In J&K L-G conference, boycotts, walk-outs by some elected officials

A number of local elected officials in Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday stayed away from a virtual conference organised by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, while some others walked out of meeting rooms as they were not given a chance to speak, it is learnt.

The conference was organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj from 10.45 am to 5 pm. It was attended by DDC chairpersons, sarpanchs and other Panchayati Raj Institution members, besides top officials.

The Lt Governor left the programme at around 1.30 pm, telling officials to note down points raised by others and send it to him later, it is learnt.

Pulwama council Chairman Abdul Bari Andrabi told The Indian Express that PAGD members did not participate in the meeting. He said while they did not want to take a confrontationist approach, “we wanted to make the point that despite all the claims of Panchayati Raj and strengthening of political leadership at grassroots, it is not present on the ground”.

He added that other than identifying particular works in their areas, “the councils have no role beyond that.” He also stated that despite government claims of 29 line departments working under the DDCs, “not a single file is brought or the council consulted on any other spending in the district.”

Shopian council members said many from the DDC council as well as Panchayats did not attend “due to security reasons.” A member who attended the meeting but did not wish to be named said the agenda of the meeting was unclear” and that no members of the nine blocks in the district were given a chance to speak.

“There are serious concerns of security and accommodation at the PRI level. When people are given accommodation also, it is provided in Srinagar. How can a sarpanch travel between Srinagar and Shopian constantly?” the member said.

Some elected officials said they were informed about the meeting late.

Kishtwar DDC chairperson Pooja Thakur said she boycotted the meeting as she was informed about it only on Monday evening.

A DDC member from Kahara constituency, Mehraj Malik, said he travelled 60 km to the Doda Deputy Commissioner’s office to virtually attend the conference. He said he left after an hour as he was made to only listen to the speeches.

Those who did attend and spoke raised multiple issues.