IED recovered in Pulwama, police say ‘major tragedy averted’

By: PTI | Srinagar |
August 10, 2022 10:41:52 am
Security forces averted a major tragedy Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir just days before the 75th Independence Day, police said.
The IED was recovered after a specific input generated by police, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.
“An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in #Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police,” the ADGP Kashmir wrote on Twitter. PTI
