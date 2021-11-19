Ruthless, inhuman to deny bodies to families: Parties

THE exhumation of the bodies of the two civilians who were killed in Monday’s shootout with police in Srinagar followed condemnation by parties across the political spectrum, particularly over the refusal of authorities to hand over the remains to the families.

The PDP, National Conference, Peoples Conference, as well as both the factions of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, also criticised the manner in which police forcibly removed the families sitting on protest on Wednesday midnight.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was not allowed to join the families at the protest site, tweeted Thursday: “Instead of handing over the mortal remains of the innocent civilians, police have arrested the family members for demanding the bodies of their loved ones. Unbelievably ruthless and insensitive.”

NC leader Omar Abdullah, who staged a sit-in seeking the return of the bodies, said this was the “naya Kashmir of 2021”. “This is how the J&K Police fulfills @PMOIndia promise to remove ‘dil ki doori and Dilli se doori’,” he tweeted.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone led a protest, while lawyers organised marches on court premises over the killings.

The Hurriyat Conference factions announced a shutdown on Friday. “The manner in which the elder brother of Altaf Bhat and other family members are being forcibly dragged and beaten by State forces and huddled into police vehicles to prevent them even from demanding the bodies of their loved ones for burial is unbelievably inhuman,” said the Hurriyat faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), including the NC and PDP, held a meeting that demanded a time-bound judicial inquiry into the killings and the return of the bodies. “We won’t allow Kashmir to be turned into a graveyard,” the PAGD said.

PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah will be writing to the President of India on the matter and they will knock on every door for a “credible inquiry”, PAGD spokesperson M Y Tarigami said. “It is not acceptable to us that those who perpetrated this, become the jury as well,” he said. Tarigami added: “I want to appeal to the people of the country, civil society, political parties and judiciary, is it necessary to kill ordinary citizens for the sake of national security?”

Lone said: “We have seen many such inquiries in the past. Inquiries are synonymous with brushing under the carpet. The families have gone through hell. Please have some mercy and allow them to grieve. The bodies belong to the families and deserve to be buried wherever the families want.”