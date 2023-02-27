Hurriyat says Pandits have become sitting ducks as Mehbooba, BJP’s Raina visit terror victim’s family

Stating that the Kashmiri Hindus had become “sitting ducks”, the Hurriyat Conference said Monday that the Valley had been caught up in a vortex because of the “state policy of extreme repression and unilateral interventions countered by equally extreme vengeance”.

The separatist conglomerate’s statement came as PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and the BJP’s Jammu & Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina visited the family of Sanjay Sharma, who was killed by militants in Pulwama district on Sunday.

While condemning the “gruesome murder”, the separatist amalgam led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the “prevailing coercive environment” had limited the space for outreach and that contact between the different communities was disappearing.

“The killing of human beings in such a manner is a tragedy that Kashmir has been witnessing for the past three and a half decades now with no seeming end in near future,” Hurriyat said in a statement. “(The) state policy of extreme repression and unilateral interventions countered by equally extreme and viscous vengeance is a vortex we have got caught into, leading to extreme suffering of Kashmiris of all hues,” it read.

The separatist conglomerate said the space for outreach was disappearing. “In this situation, Kashmiri Pandits living in Kashmir unfortunately have become sitting ducks,” it said. “Besides, in the prevailing coercive environment with no space for outreach, contact among communities and people is also fast disappearing.”

Mufti accused the administration for failing to protect Kashmiri Hindus, locally known as Pandits. “It is a matter of sadness for us, especially the Kashmiri Muslims,” Mufti said while talking to the mourners in Achan village in south Kashmir. “In 1947, when the entire country was engulfed by the riots, we put everything at stake to safeguard our Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs. But today we are helpless that such incidents happen in front of us and we can’t do anything.”

Mufti asked who killed Sanjay Sharma if the government’s claim of ending militancy in the Valley was true. “The lieutenant governor sahib every day asks Kashmiri Pandits to go back to the Valley. In the name of ending militancy, there is so much oppression here,” she said. “If the militancy has ended, who has killed [Sharma]?”