scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

House in name of Geelani among JeI properties seized in J&K

The seized properties include a two-storey residential house at Barzulla in Srinagar that was registered in the name of the late separatist leader Geelani and Firdous Asmi.

In a release, the SIA said the seized properties are worth over Rs 100 crore. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has seized more immovable assets of the banned Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) in Jammu and Kashmir. The seized assets include a house registered in the name of former Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar.

In a release, the SIA said the seized properties are worth over Rs 100 crore.

The seized properties include a two-storey residential house at Barzulla in Srinagar that was registered in the name of the late separatist leader Geelani and Firdous Asmi. Officials said the house was situated over a plot measuring 17 marlas (approximatley 441 square metres).

A socio-religious party that considered Jammu and Kashmir a disputed territory, JeI was banned in 2019 by the Home Ministry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

The agency said it seized five assets of JeI in Kulgam, two in Pulwama, nine in Budgam and three in Srinagar. It said the worth of the seized properties is Rs 122.89 crore. The SIA said it has identified 188 assets of Jamat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir, and they have been “either notified or are under the process of being notified” for legal action.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 02:41:08 am
Next Story

Chhattisgarh: Remains of RTI activist found, 4 held for murder

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close