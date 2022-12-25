House in name of Geelani among JeI properties seized in J&K

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has seized more immovable assets of the banned Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) in Jammu and Kashmir. The seized assets include a house registered in the name of former Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar.

In a release, the SIA said the seized properties are worth over Rs 100 crore.

The seized properties include a two-storey residential house at Barzulla in Srinagar that was registered in the name of the late separatist leader Geelani and Firdous Asmi. Officials said the house was situated over a plot measuring 17 marlas (approximatley 441 square metres).

A socio-religious party that considered Jammu and Kashmir a disputed territory, JeI was banned in 2019 by the Home Ministry.

The agency said it seized five assets of JeI in Kulgam, two in Pulwama, nine in Budgam and three in Srinagar. It said the worth of the seized properties is Rs 122.89 crore. The SIA said it has identified 188 assets of Jamat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir, and they have been “either notified or are under the process of being notified” for legal action.