Home on leave, CRPF trooper killed in Valley by ‘militants’

A CRPF trooper who was home on leave was killed on Saturday by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian, police said. This comes two days after the body of a missing soldier was found in the Valley.

On Saturday evening, suspected militants shot at CRPF personnel Mukhtar Ahmad at his residence in Check Chotipora village in Shopian. Ahmad was critically injured — although taken immediately to hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On Thursday, the body of a soldier, Sameer Ahmad Malla, was found in Budgam district. Malla, who was posted with Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) in Jammu, was on leave and went missing from his village in Budgam. Police said they are investigating if he was killed by militants.