Hizbul Mujahideen militant killed in south Kashmir gunfight

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an overnight gunfight that raged in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. Three soldiers and a civilian were injured in the gunfight on Friday evening.

The police identified the slain militant as a Hizbul Mujahideen commander Nisar Ahmad Khanday. Khanday had joined the militant ranks four years ago in 2018.

“Terrorist commander of proscribed outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 47 rifle recovered. Operation progress,” J-K POlice tweeted while quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The gunfight started on Friday evening when a joint team of J-K Police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Rishipora village of Anantnag in south Kashmir after specific inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team of forces was zeroing in on the target, the militants hiding in the village opened indiscriminate fire trying to break the security cordon. The joint team of forces retaliated leading to a gun battle.

In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian were injured on Friday evening. “In the initial exchange of fire, three army personnel and one civilian got injured. All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable,” police tweeted.

A resident of Dooru village in south Kashmir Anantnag, police sources say Khanday had joined the militants ranks in 2018 and was active in his native area for the last three and a half years.