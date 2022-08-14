scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Hizb chief’s son, Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 fired from J&K govt service

Over 30 government employees have been dismissed so far under this provision.

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar |
August 14, 2022 2:03:14 am
faridabad murderReacting to dismissals, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone said a son cannot be held responsible for his father’s actions.

A son of Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, and the wife of jailed militant leader Farooq Ahmad Dar were among four government employees whose services were terminated Saturday by the J&K government for being a threat to “the security of the state”.

Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager (Information Technology) at the J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, a Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer, Majid Hussain Qadri, a Senior Assistant Professor in Kashmir University, Muheet Ahmad Bhat, a senior scientist in Kashmir University, were dismissed under Article 311 (2) (C) of the Constitution that allows the government to dismiss an employee without holding an inquiry against the person.

Over 30 government employees have been dismissed so far under this provision.

While the KAS officer, Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, is the wife of the jailed Farooq Ahmad Dar who is also known as Bitta Karate, Syed Abdul Mueed is son of Syed Salahuddin. Mueed is the third son of Salahuddin to be dismissed from government service.

Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament's muted stand over y...
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it's high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

The General Administration Department (GAD) order terminating the service of Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat stated: “Whereas the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist-D in Post Graduate department of Computer Sciences, University of Kashmir… are such as to warrant his dismissal from the service… And whereas the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub clause (C) of the proviso of clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat… Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat… from service with immediate effect”.

A doctorate in Computer Sciences, Bhat was a senior scientist in Kashmir University and is one of the employees credited with the digitisation and automation exercise there, especially of its examination wing. A resident of Srinagar, Bhat is a former president of the Kashmir University Teachers Association.

Similar circulars have been issued for the dismissal of the three other employees – Khan, Qadri and Mueed.
Khan, a District Panchayat Officer (DPO) in the Rural Development Department, is a 2011 batch KAS officer.

Majid Qadri was Senior Assistant Professor in Kashmir University’s Department of Management Studies. He was arrested in 2004 – when he was a research scholar at the university – for alleged contact with militants. Following his release, he completed a doctorate and was later appointed as Assistant Professor in the Kashmir University.
Mueed, a Manager in Information Technology at the JKEDI, a premier institute for entrepreneurship development in J&K, is the son of Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin. Mueed’s two brothers, Shahid Yousuf and Syed Shakeel, have already been dismissed from government service.

Reacting to dismissals, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone said a son cannot be held responsible for his father’s actions.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 02:03:14 am

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on 'mass conversion', 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big

'Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it's no guarantee against sub-variants'

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Independence Day: Events that define India's journey

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India's 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

