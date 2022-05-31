Militants shoot dead woman teacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

A woman teacher of a government school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam was shot dead by militants on Tuesday.

A resident of Jammu, she was shifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to injuries. “Terrorists fired upon a woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, she received critical gunshot injuries, being shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police stated.

This is a developing copy