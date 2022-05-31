scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Militants shoot dead woman teacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

A resident of Jammu, she was shifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

By: Express Web Desk | Jammu |
Updated: May 31, 2022 11:23:55 am
The Police said that they have launched a search operation to apprehend the militants. (Representative Photo)

A woman teacher of a government school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam was shot dead by militants on Tuesday.

A resident of Jammu, she was shifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to injuries. “Terrorists fired upon a woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, she received critical gunshot injuries, being shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police stated.

This is a developing copy

