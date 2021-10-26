scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
MUST READ

Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, six civilians injured

The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
October 26, 2021 9:41:34 pm
The explosion caused injuries to six civilians, an official said.

Six civilians, including a woman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

“At about 10.20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side,” a police official said.

The explosion caused injuries to six civilians, the official said.

The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 26: Latest News

Advertisement