Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, six civilians injured

By: PTI | Srinagar |
October 26, 2021 9:41:34 pm
October 26, 2021 9:41:34 pm
Six civilians, including a woman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
“At about 10.20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side,” a police official said.
The explosion caused injuries to six civilians, the official said.
The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he added.
