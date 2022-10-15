scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Govt manipulation in garb of electoral roll revision: PAGD

PAGD spokesperson M Y Tarigami also urged the Election Commission, and “those concerned with keeping democracy alive, to read the Jammu DC’s October 12 order on issuing certificates of residence, and understand its implications”.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah along with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders addresses a press conference after a PAGD meeting, in Srinagar. (PTI)

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of non-BJP mainstream parties from Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday accused the government of carrying out “manipulation in the garb of revision” of electoral rolls in the Union Territory.

After a meeting of the coalition in Srinagar, the group’s spokesperson, senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, said, “At first, the CEO (chief electoral officer) made a statement (about expected addition of up to 25 lakh voters). After a few days they claimed that this was incorrect information. Then they sought to clarify this at an all-party meeting.”

In Political Pulse |In J&K voter registration, Gupkar parties find common cause with Jammu outfits

Tarigami said all parties in J&K want elections in the UT and are concerned about “manipulation in the name of revision (of electoral rolls) by the administration and this government. There is a wave of anxiety about this in Kashmir as well as in Jammu.”

Referring to the Jammu DC’s order issued on October 12, authorising tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to those residing in the district for more than a year to enable their registration as voters, and its withdrawal a day later, he said, “One day an order is issued (to register new voters) and the next day it is taken back verbally. This has also been termed a misunderstanding.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final daysPremium
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final days
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...Premium
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...

Tarigami urged the Election Commission, and “those concerned with keeping democracy alive, to read the order and understand its implications”.

Must Read |Won’t accept revision of electoral rolls, resolves J&K all-party meet

Flanked by National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami added, “We want to remind both the Lieutenant Governor and the Prime Minister of how we went to Delhi on their invitation. We also met the L-G on a separate occasion and told him about youths being picked up indiscriminately (by police) and sent to jails outside the UT. The PM and the L-G had both said that they will review this. Nothing has been done on the front.”

Stating that the situation is now so dire that jails are full not just in J&K but also in neighbouring states, Tarigami said, “We ask the people to stay united.” He said the PAGD’s stated position, as noted on August 4, 2019, stays firm: “We want a revocation of these constitutional changes of August 5, 2019. If done sooner than later, it would be better for the country. They will have to do this.”

Advertisement
Also Read |PAGD, Cong, other parties unite against ‘outsider voters’ in J&K

The PAGD spokesperson also alleged that all civil liberties, constitutional rights and freedoms — freedom of expression, freedom of press, freedom of association, the freedom to survive, to live — “have been suppressed through dictatorial directives”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 06:37:58 pm
Next Story

Jammu U turn on voter registration order: What is the controversy, what BJP, other parties are saying

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement