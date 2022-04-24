scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Govt advisory against studying in Pakistan leaves J&K students on edge

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar |
April 24, 2022 3:39:48 am
"We are victims of politics," says a student, who was studying in Pakistan but hasn't been allowed to go back after he returned home for vacation before the Covid breakout.

The Centre’s decision to debar students who study in Pakistan from higher studies and jobs in India has created anxiety among students in the Valley.

They say the order is ambiguous and doesn’t talk about those who have studied in Pakistan in the past.

“We are victims of politics,” says a student, who was studying in Pakistan but hasn’t been allowed to go back after he returned home for vacation before the Covid breakout.

“If a student who studies in Bangladesh or any other central Asian country is eligible for jobs and higher education why have they singled us out? We have already lost a year because of this politics. Like other countries, we had to appear for the MCI certification before being eligible for jobs and education,” he said.

On Friday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) debarred those studying in Pakistan from jobs and higher studies in India.

On the trigger for such a circular, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said the higher education regulator wanted students to be careful while picking countries to pursue advanced education.

“There are no immediate triggers as such. It is our responsibility to ensure that students are sufficiently aware while making these choices. As regulators, we are concerned about our students and want to ensure they don’t face any difficulties,” Kumar said, citing the examples of Indians studying in Ukraine and China.

Kumar said the circular would not be implemented on a retrospective basis. The order is also not clear about the seats earmarked under the SAARC quota for medical and engineering.

