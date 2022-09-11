scorecardresearch
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Earlier, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said his party's topmost agenda would be the restoration of statehood to J&K and “protection of the rights of locals” to land and employment.

Ghulam Nabi Azad (File Photo)

Weeks after quitting the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday said he would announce a new party in 10 days. Azad was addressing a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Earlier this month, while addressing his maiden rally in Jammu and Kashmir post resigning from the Congress, Azad stressed that his new party would bring together the people of the two provinces of the Union Territory, with its topmost agenda being restoration of statehood to J&K and “protection of the rights of locals” to land and employment.

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Azad said he had received calls from “unexpected quarters”, who could not come out “openly” because of his plans for a national and a state party.

“The national party is not my priority at the moment. Because that needs a lot of consultations and other seniors have to be in the fold. That would be done in consultation with them. When we announce that, we are launching a national party, definitely people will come. My first priority is J&K and 90 per cent of the Congress [J&K] has come with me already,” Azad said.

