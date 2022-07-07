Ghulam Mir resigns as J&K Congress chief

Ghulam Ahmad Mir resigned as Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president on Wednesday, paving the way for the appointment of a new UT chief of the party.

While Mir’s supporters called his resignation a “routine affair” before reshuffle in party structure, sources said he was asked to leave to create space for a new leader to steer the party out of the present crisis.

Mir’s resignation is likely to put an end to rifts within the Congress. The party has been battling infighting for several years now, and is divided into two camps. While one group owes allegiance to Mir, the other is seen as loyalists of Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad. One of the key demands of Azad’s supporters was Mir’s removal as the state unit president.

Mir, who sent his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, is silent over his move. According to Congress leaders close to him, the party high command has decided to restructure the J&K unit, which led to the resignation.