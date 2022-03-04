scorecardresearch
Friday, March 04, 2022
Friday prayers allowed at Srinagar’s Grand Mosque after 30 weeks

Prayers at the mosque have only been allowed sparingly since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019

Written by Naveed Iqbal | Srinagar |
Updated: March 4, 2022 6:09:41 pm
Earlier this week, the Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) had visited the mosque complex along with police officers to take stock of the repair and refurbishing work at the mosque (Representational)

After a gap of 30 weeks, the authorities have permitted prayers at Srinagar’s Grand Mosque, the Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta.

Prayers at the mosque have only been allowed sparingly since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who led Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid, continues to remain in house detention since.

Sources told The Indian Express, however, that “there is a discussion within the establishment to allow for Mirwaiz Farooq’s release ahead of Ramzan” which begins in the first week of April.

As the azaan rang out after 30 consecutive weeks, the mosque was packed to capacity with worshippers returning to its halls. Octogenarian religious scholar Imam Hai Moulana Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi delivered the sermon on Friday and appealed for the release of the mosque’s head priest, Mirwaiz Farooq.

The area in the middle of the old town has, in the past, also been a site of protests after Friday prayers. In his address, the imam emphasised that “the repeated ban on Friday prayers at the grand mosque is a cause of anxiety and restlessness among people and a violation of their fundamental human right to practice religion.”

Earlier this week, the Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) had visited the mosque complex along with police officers to take stock of the repair and refurbishing work at the mosque.

While the most recent shutdown at the mosque began after the first week of August 2020, Friday prayers here were disallowed by the administration for 26 weeks in 2019 and for 21 weeks in 2020. Mirwaiz Farooq himself has been in detention for over 1,200 days in the last six years.

Jama Masjid Srinagar – Friday Prayers Barred (last six years’ data) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq – Under illegal house arrest (last six years’ data)
2021 – 49 weeks 2022 – 66 days so far
2020 – 21 weeks 2021 – full year
2019 – 26 weeks 2020 – full year
2018 – 16 weeks 2019 – 174 days
2017 – 18 weeks 2018 – 120 days
2016 – 30 weeks 2017 – 200 days
2016 – 78 days

