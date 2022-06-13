scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Four militants killed in Kashmir gunfights; death toll touches 100 this year

Police said Parray was also involved in the killing of another policeman, Ghulam Hassan Dar, in Sangam.

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar |
June 13, 2022 3:43:09 am
Adil Ahmad Parray, who was behind the killing of J&K Police's Special Operations Group member Saifullah Qadri on May 24, was killed on the outskirts of Srinagar city in a "chance encounter" with a small police team. A tweet by J&K police said that Parray, from Ganderbal, had injured a 9-year-old girl — Qadri's daughter — during the attack.

Four militants — including one involved in the killing of two police personnel — have died in shootouts in south Kashmir and Srinagar, taking the toll this year to 100, police said Sunday.

Police said Parray was also involved in the killing of another policeman, Ghulam Hassan Dar, in Sangam.

Police said Parray was also involved in the killing of another policeman, Ghulam Hassan Dar, in Sangam.

The three other militants, allegedly affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed in an overnight gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. One of these militants was also involved in the killing of a policeman on 13 May.

The south Kashmir gunfight began Saturday evening after a joint team comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Pulwama’s Drabgam village.

Police said the skirmish ended Sunday morning with the killing of all three militants present in the village. “All the three killed terrorists are locals linked with terror outfit LeT…,” J&K police tweeted.

These militants are Junaid Shergojri, Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Malik, all residents of Pulwama. Police said they have seized two AK rifles, a pistol and some ammunition.

Junaid, police said, was responsible for the killing of policeman Riyaz Ahmad Thoker at Gadoora village of Pulwama on May 13, besides the attack on migrant brick kiln workers at Chadoora, Budgam, in which a worker was killed and another injured.

“The killed terrorist Junaid along with his associate Abid Hussain Shah was involved in killing of police personnel Riyaz Ahmad at his residential house on 13th of May. Besides, he was also involved in the recent attack on outside labourers at a brick kiln in Chadoora on 02-06 in the outskirts of Pulwama-Budgam axis,” a police statement said.

Police said 100 militants have been killed in anti-militancy operations so far this year. Earlier in the day, before the Srinagar killing, IGP Kumar told reporters that 99 militants had been killed this year.

