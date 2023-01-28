3 of family die from asphyxiation in J&K’s Ramban district

Three members of a family died from asphyxiation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Balihote Friday night. The area falls in Ramban district of the Union Territory.

Ramban SP Mohita Sharma identified the deceased as Chain Singh, 60, his wife Shankari Devi, 55, and their daughter Sandesha Devi, 30. The couple’s other daughter Monika Devi, 35, has been hospitalised.

Sources said that the family had reportedly slept in a room, keeping the charcoal chimney burning.

Last month, too, four members of a family including three minors were found dead inside their house in Banihal area of Ramban district. Asphyxiation was attributed as the cause of the deaths.