Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K’s Pulwama

By: PTI | Srinagar |
August 20, 2021 11:04:49 am
August 20, 2021 11:04:49 am
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said in Srinagar.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire towards security forces’ positions, which was retaliated.
There were no casualties reported so far in the operation on either side, the officials said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd