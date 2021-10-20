Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, two militants killed

Updated: October 20, 2021 12:46:43 pm
Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.
The official said two ultras have been killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-