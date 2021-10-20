scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, two militants killed

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

PTI | Srinagar |
October 20, 2021
jammu kashmir srinagar militants encounter indian army operaitonsThe official said two ultras have been killed. (Representative Image)

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

The official said two ultras have been killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added.

