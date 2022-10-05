scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K’s Shopian

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, the official said.

jammu and kashmirAn encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. (Representational File Photo)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Wednesday, police said.

This is the second gunfight in the district in less than 12 hours. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side, he added.

On Tuesday night, an encounter started in Drach area of the district.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:34:13 am
