Friday, August 06, 2021
ED summons PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s mother in money laundering case

By: PTI | Srinagar |
August 6, 2021 6:03:54 pm
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the mother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said Friday.

The central probe agency had asked Gulshan Nazir, in her late seventies, to appear before it on earlier occasions also.

Nazir is the wife of the late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

