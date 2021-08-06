ED summons PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s mother in money laundering case

By: PTI | Srinagar |
August 6, 2021 6:03:54 pm
August 6, 2021 6:03:54 pm
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the mother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said Friday.
The central probe agency had asked Gulshan Nazir, in her late seventies, to appear before it on earlier occasions also.
Nazir is the wife of the late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-