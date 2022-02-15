Delimitation panel proposals ‘arbitrarily devised’: National Conference

Criticising the proposals made by the Delimitation Commission in its second draft, the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference Tuesday said the panel has “arbitrarily devised some unknown criteria while apportioning and identifying increased 7 seats and selectively applied the criteria so fixed and thereafter allotted seats compromising the fundamental principle of population as the main criteria.”

In a letter signed by NC’s three MPs who serve as associate members of the commission, they said the Commission has made the exercise “without visiting different parts of north Kashmir, South Kashmir, central Kashmir, Pir Panchal, Kathua and other district and sub district headquarters.”

The commission is tasked with redrawing boundaries of Assembly constituencies post the splitting of the state into two union territories on August 5, 2019.

The party’s letter notes that the “non application of mind is writ large on the Working Paper … the proposals therefore deserve to be withdrawn and whenever permissible under the Constitution a fresh look given to it after wider consultation and interaction with all sections of society.”

The MPs have underscored that the criteria provided that while 1,36,304 would be the average population of an Assembly Segment, -10 % allowance would be given having regard to tough terrain, lack of connectivity, hardship faced by people. In such cases Assembly Constituency would be allotted for population 10% below the average. However, “the parameters or indicators of criteria were not made known to the associate members.”

Additionally, “the decision as regards allocation of increased seven seats in the ration of 1:6 though arbitrarily and ignoring our objections, was taken before Paper-1 was circulated and response invited from associate members the comments/Objection filed on December 31, 2021 though cogent and convincing were ignored.”

The letter also records the party’s objection to “arbitrary allocation of increased seats for reasons other than contemplated under law and logic,” stating that these actions “have now made huge violation of fundamental principles of a delimitation exercise unavoidable.”

NC has also stated that there are seven Assembly segments with less than 100,000 population (Paddar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Bani Mughal Madaan, Basohli, Ramgarh and Kishtwar) in Jammu Province while number of such constituencies is only three (Gurez, Karnah and Kunzer) in Kashmir.

Likewise there are 18 Assembly segments with a population of more than 1,50,000 in Kashmir province, while number of such Assembly segments is seven in case of Jammu province.

A total of 24 constituencies in Kashmir province have more than the average population of 1,36,304 while the population of only eight constituencies in Jammu province exceeds the average population of a constituency worked out by the Commission.

The population of Dooru almost equals the population of three constituencies – Paddar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Bani constituencies of Jammu. While a little less two lakh people of Dooru will have one member in the Assembly, an almost equal population from aforementioned three constituencies shall have three members in the Assembly, the party states in its letter. “The Working Papers (2-6) script a story of disempowerment and disenfranchisement of Kashmir and far-flung unattended areas of Jammu.”

In terms of geographical and practicable concerns of delimitation, the party has highlighted the concerns in Rajouri, Mendhar Poonch-Haveli and Shangus where difficulties of terrain and connectivity defy the new shift in constituencies.

With regard to Parliamentary constituency, the party expressed shock at the “unrealistic, illogical and irrational demarcation” of the Parliamentary constituency that covers South Kashmir. “The Hon’ble Commission has joined Anantnag, Kulgam and Zainapora from Shopian district with Poonch and Rajouri districts without any regard for the terrain, geography, connectivity, accessibility, and overall convenience. The Hon’ble Commission has not in the least considered that Anantnag, Kulgam and Zainpora are separated by mighty Pir Panchal Range and the area are in- accessible for half the year because of heavy snowfall. The draft proposal makes no sense looking from any angle,” the MPs have stated.

They also note their objections to redrawing of boundaries of Srinagar and Baramulla Committee constituencies depicting “similar indifference to the guiding principles of compactness, contiguity and connectivity.”