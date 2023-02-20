Delay in renewal of passport: Mehbooba writes to Jaishankar

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday wrote to Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar seeking his intervention in renewing her passport.

Stating that the matter has been “dragged on needlessly” for three years, Mufti wrote, “It has become a norm to arbitrarily reject passport applications of thousands including journalists, students and others by citing national interest as a pretext.”

Indicating her wish to accompany her mother during a pilgrimage to Mecca, Mufti said both of them had applied for renewal of passports in March 2020 and subsequently moved the J&K High Court. “The court gave clear directions that the Regional Passport Office in Srinagar should not operate as CID’s mouthpiece by denying passports on vague grounds,” she pointed out.

Her mother, Gulshan Mufti, was issued the passport on February 3 this year, after directions from the High Court. “I was asked to approach the Passport Authority of India which I have done multiple times since 2021. Unfortunately, I have not received a positive response yet. The inordinate and deliberate delay in issuing my passport is a grave violation of my fundamental right. If suspending my basic rights in a democracy like ours is done with such brazen impunity and contempt, one can’t even imagine what an ordinary Kashmiri goes through.”

Her daughter Iltija also petitioned the J&K High Court last week, for the renewal of her passport after waiting since June 2022. Alleging that the Passport Office in Srinagar is yet again failing to discharge its duty, Mufti wrote that she feels “pained and anguished” to be unable to fulfil such a simple wish of taking her mother for pilgrimage “because of petty politics.”