CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J-K’s Pulwama

July 17, 2022 3:58:58 pm
A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said.
“At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,” the official said.
Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.
