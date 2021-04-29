Covid curfew in 11 J&K districts

A deserted view of Asia's largest tulip garden after it was closed due to COVID-19 cases, in Srinagar, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

As cases of Covid-19 begin mounting in Jammu and Kashmir, its administration Wednesday imposed a curfew from Thursday evening till Monday morning in 11 of 20 districts. Official sources said that the curfew will likely be extended.

A night curfew between 8 pm and 6 am is already in place in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The 11 districts that will be placed under curfew are – Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

The number of cases being reported across the UT have doubled in the last ten days—from approximately 1,500 on April 18 to just over 3,000 on Wednesday. Srinagar district has the highest number of active positive cases (7,481) and accounts for 37 per cent of the total health toll from Covid 19 in the UT. The district had imposed Section 144 CrPc prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Ajaz said that the district is augmenting bed capacity outside of hospitals in Covid care centres and have so far added 1,300 beds.

Of the 3,023 fresh cases on Wednesday 989 are from Jammu division and 2,034 are from Kashmir division. Also 30 Covid-19 deaths have been reported, 12 from Jammu and 18 from Kashmir.

Meanwhile, as districts augment health facilities to tackle a likely surge, the administration on Wednesday stated that “there is ample supply of oxygen” in the UT.

The present generation capacity of oxygen in J&K is 54,500 cubic metres. 24,500 cubic metres in hospitals and 30,000 cubic metres of industrial oxygen daily as of Wednesday. “J&K also has a substantial number of filled Oxygen cylinders,” the UT said in a statement. The present consumption of oxygen in J&K is approximately 25000 cubic metres daily.

All schools, colleges, technical education institutes and skill development institutes have been directed not to require in person attendance of any member of the staff and classes will continue via the online mode.