Cops search houses of 3 more Valley journalists, others in ‘threat’ case

Five days after it conducted search operations at the houses of seven journalists in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday searched the houses of three journalists and a newspaper owner in different parts of Kashmir. Police also searched a newspaper office in Srinagar.

According to police, the searches were carried out in connection with the recent threat issued to some journalists by a militant group, and were based on “leads received from searches done a few days ago”.

“Searches are going on at multiple locations in Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama districts in connection with ‘online journalists threat’ case…,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on Twitter. Police also said they recovered and seized “incriminating articles”.

The searches were conducted simultaneously Thursday morning in central and south Kashmir.

At Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police searched the house of Haji Hayat, editor and owner of Kashmir Reader, an English daily published from Srinagar. The newspaper’s office in Srinagar was also searched.

The house of journalist Ishfaq Reshi in central Kashmir’s Budgam was also among those searched. Reshi, who has previously worked with the Kashmir Reader, has been writing for many national news outlets.

In Srinagar, police also searched the houses of journalist Saqib Mugloo, who worked for news portal Kashmir Wallah, and former journalist Showkat Ahmad Motta. Motta was formerly the editor of prominent news magazine Kashmir Narrator.

The police also searched the house of a doctor — Dr Asif Maqbool Dar — in Srinagar. Dar had moved out of the country several years ago.

Lawyer Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan’s house was also searched.