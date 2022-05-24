Kashmir: Policeman killed, daughter injured in another attack on cops in Valley

In yet another attack on cops in Kashmir, a policeman was killed and his minor daughter injured when suspected militants opened fire at them on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Official figures reveal that seven police personnel have been killed in the valley since January this year.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to the police, on Tuesday afternoon, militants fired at a policeman, identified as Saifullah Qadri, in the Anchar neighbourhood of Soura. Qadri was accompanied by his daughter when he was attacked. Both were rushed to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, where Qadri succumbed. Sources in the police said his daughter, who was hit on her hand, is is stable.

“Terrorist fired upon a policeman Saifullah Qadri S/O Mohd Syed Qadri R/O MaliK Saab in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured,” the police said in a tweet immediately after the shooutout.

In a subsequent tweet, they added, “The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by the family at the critical juncture.”

This is the second policeman killed in less than two weeks. On May 13, militants shot at and killed a policeman, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, at his native village of Gudoora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Over the past few months, targeted militant attacks on the police have increased, especially on off-duty personnel who are on leave. The militants had moved focus on policemen in 2021. While 42 security force personnel were killed last year, half of them – 21 – belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.