Constable shot dead in Pulwama

A J&K Police constable was shot dead by suspected militants at his residence in Gudroo area of Pulwama early Friday morning. J&K Police IGP Vijay Kumar said Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar with bullet wounds was moved to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Thokar was fired upon by the ultras inside his residence, a police spokesperson said.

This is the second killing in the Valley in the last 24 hours. A Kashmiri Pandit employee at the Tehsil office at Chadoora, Budgam was killed within his office premises on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces in the Aragam area of Bandipore on Friday.

KJamPolice said in a statement that two Pakistani terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who had escaped from anti-terror operation May 11 in Salinder forest area, were tracked down to this location.

In a statement, police said they were tracking a local LeT militant namely Lateef Rather, alias Osama, who was involved in terror incidents in Srinagar and Budgam for the last two months.

“A week ago, the movement of Rather was confirmed in Salindar area of Bandipora where he had gone to receive a fresh infiltrated group of LeT terrorists. The location of the terrorists was shared with the Bandipora police and accordingly an operation was launched,” police said.